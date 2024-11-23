37 Shops Seals For Over Time Violation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) 37 shops have been sealed in Lahore for violating official business operating hours as part of the ongoing efforts to combat smog.
The district administration remained active until late at night to enforce the orders for markets to close at 8 pm and restaurants to close at 10 pm. The crackdown continues across all tehsils without discrimination.
In Model town,10 shops were sealed for non-compliance. Similarly,in Allama Iqbal town,9 shops were sealed.In Raiwind,4 shops were sealed and took action against Al-Kabir developers for illegal land development using heavy machinery.One individual was arrested on-site and a case was registered following a prior warning issued to the developers.
In the Wagah zone,5 shops were sealed,while in Saddar, 2 restaurants were sealed for breaching the restrictions.
In Shalimar Town,7 shops were sealed.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza urged the public to take precautions during the ongoing smog, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, wear masks and protect vulnerable groups such as children,the elderly, and those with health issues from the harmful effects of air pollution.
He stressed that public health remains a top priority and called on the business community to cooperate in reducing the impact of smog and air pollution. Strict action will be taken against violators,with no exceptions.
For any information or complaints, citizens can contact the DC Office Control Room at 0307-0002345 via WhatsApp or through the office's social media platforms.
