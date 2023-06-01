UrduPoint.com

37 Small Dams Constructed, Seven In Design Stage In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 10:15 PM

37 small dams constructed, seven in design stage in KP

As many as 37 small and medium dams were constructed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province to save rainwater for agricultural growth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :As many as 37 small and medium dams were constructed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province to save rainwater for agricultural growth.

The completed dams include 15 built by the provincial government and 11 by WAPDA while 10 dams were constructed in merged districts having 0.1377 million-acre cultivated (CCA) and 0.3414 Acres Feet (AF) water storage capacity.� The spokesman of the irrigation department told APP on Thursday that 24 small dams with accumulative water storage capacity of 75,008 AF having 49,523 acres CCA were being built in different districts of KP under the Federal government's PSDP program.

Besides completion of Pezu dam in Lakki Marwat, Khattak Bandhan dam in Kohat, and Makh Banda dam in Karak by the federal government, he said Ichar and Manchura dams at Mansehra, Chashma Akora Khel dam in Karak, Sarozai dam in Hangu, Sanam dam in Lower Dir, Bada dam and Ulta dam in Swabi were also constructed jointly by the federal and provincial governments.

He said small dams could easily be constructed in a short span of two to three years while big dams mostly require 10 to 15 years, adding that Pakistan would require additional 76 MAF water by 2050 which was only possible by constructing small and medium dams.

The spokesman said that seven medium dams including Bara dam in Khyber, Tank Zam in Tank, Shiekh Haider Zam, Chaudwan Zam, Daraban, and Kora Nullah in DIKhan and Larzan small dam in Tank with a water storage capacity of 520,884 AF covering 171,748 CCA besides 31.5-megawatt power generation capacity were in the design stage and practical work on it would start soon.

The designs of seven medium dams including Barwasa and Sher Dara Swabi, Sumri Payan Kohat, Surkhaway Mardan, Naki Nowshera, Shaheed Banda Charssadda, and Tora Warae Hangu having a total accumulative water storage capacity of 13,014 AF with 14,935 acres CCA were completed.

