37 Sri Lankan Graduates Of Quetta Command & Staff College Honoured In Colombo

Pakistan on Wednesday awarded Centenary Medals to thirty-seven (37) military officers of Sri Lanka who graduated from Command and Staff College, Quetta in different batches, at a ceremony held in Colombo

The Centenary Medal award ceremony organized by Pakistan High Commission in Colombo was attended by senior armed forces officials of Sri Lanka and relevant diplomatic community, at Maroon Hall, Defence Services Command and Staff College, Batalanda, Colombo.

The Centenary Medal award ceremony organized by Pakistan High Commission in Colombo was attended by senior armed forces officials of Sri Lanka and relevant diplomatic community, at Maroon Hall, Defence Services Command and Staff College, Batalanda, Colombo.

Pakistan's High Commissioner Maj.

Gen. (retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak pinned the medals on the graduates including Secretary Defence of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Major General (retd) GDH Kamal Gunaratne, says a message received here from Colombo.

He hailed the everlasting friendly ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and renewed the commitment to continue working closely in all fields to boost mutual cooperation. The occasion commemorated the completion of 100 glorious academic years of Command & Staff College, Quetta.

