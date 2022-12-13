37 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan to pursue higher studies

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 37 Sri Lankan students arrived in Pakistan the other day to pursue their higher studies under the Pak-Sri Lanka Higher education Cooperation Programme (HECP).

According to official sources, around 357 more students from Sri Lanka, who won the 'Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students', will also reach Pakistan soon.

These scholarships are being offered in all major disciplines, including Medicine, Engineering, business Studies, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, etc, the sources said.

Meanwhile, 272 Sri Lankan students are already studying in top-tier Pakistani public sector universities where they are enrolled in different fields of study.

It is worth mentioning here that there is also a faculty exchange component in this programme that will be launched soon so that Pakistani and Sri Lankan academics can work together on contemporary areas of research.