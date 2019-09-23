37 suspects arrested, over 4.5 kg charas recovered in Karachi

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):The South zone Police Karachi have arrested 37 suspects and recovered 4512 grams Charas from them during routine patrolling and snap checking in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hours here.

The police have recovered four pistols, four bottles liquor,14.

5 kilogram mawa/gutka (chewing tobacco), Rs 6060 cash, 36 min-packets of gutka, four mobile phones, one mobile charging power bank, one car and one motorcycle from arrested suspects, said a spokes person to the DIG south on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sir Syed Police have arrested three alleged street criminals and recovered two T.T pistols of 30 bore with four live rounds from them during patrolling.

The police have also recovered four mobile phones, four wallets and one motorcycle from the accused, said a spokes person to the SSP district Central.