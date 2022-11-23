UrduPoint.com

370 Accused Of 195 Murder Cases Arrested During 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Police claimed to have arrested 370 accused of 195 murder cases during current year 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 370 accused of 195 murder cases during current year 2022.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police evolved a special strategy to arrest those criminals who were wanted to the police in murder cases.

Therefore, the police implemented the strategy in true spirit and succeeded in arresting 370 accused who were involved 195 murder cases.

Responding to a question, he said that the police had lodged FIRs in 341 cases against 545 accused during the current year. The police completed investigation of 195 cases by arresting 370 accused involved in these cases and submitted their challans in the competent court of law.

However, 175 accused wanted in 146 cases were still at large and special teams were constituted for their arrest on priority basis, he added.

