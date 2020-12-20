370 kilns shifted to zigzag technology in Kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 370 brick kilns ,out of total 530, were shifted to zigzag technology here in Kasur.

While talking to APP on Sunday,Assistant Director Environment Nauman Younas said that the district administration was committed to control the smog in the district and ranked first across the province to shift maximum number of brick kilns into zigzag technology.

He said during an ongoing anti smog-operation,133 kilns were sealed whereas cases were registered against 23 owners.

He said owners of brick kilns were directed to switch over to new technology till December 31,2020, otherwise strict action will be taken against them.