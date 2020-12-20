UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

370 Kilns Shifted To Zigzag Technology In Kasur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 10:50 AM

370 kilns shifted to zigzag technology in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 370 brick kilns ,out of total 530, were shifted to zigzag technology here in Kasur.

While talking to APP on Sunday,Assistant Director Environment Nauman Younas said that the district administration was committed to control the smog in the district and ranked first across the province to shift maximum number of brick kilns into zigzag technology.

He said during an ongoing anti smog-operation,133 kilns were sealed whereas cases were registered against 23 owners.

He said owners of brick kilns were directed to switch over to new technology till December 31,2020, otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

Related Topics

Technology Kasur December Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 20, 2020 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relation ..

9 hours ago

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Baloch ..

10 hours ago

Cold, dry weather remained in Balochistan

10 hours ago

London Mayor Warns of 'Toughest Christmas Since Th ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.