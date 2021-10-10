UrduPoint.com

370 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 10:30 PM

370 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Sunday that during last 24 hours, 370 new cases have been reported from Punjab out of which 193 from Lahore.

In a statement, he elaborated that so far, the total number of cases had reached 435,896 besides, 409,380 patients were fully recovered in the province, bringing the total number of active cases to 13,739 till date.

In recent 24 hours, 8 death were recorded in Lahore whereas 10 deaths in Punjab. During the last 24 hours, 19,281 tests were conducted making a total of 7,556,480 tests, he added.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 551,245 people across Punjab were vaccinated against the coronavirus, bringing the total number of vaccines administered across the province to 52,150,804 so far, including 25,300 vaccines in the last 24 hours in the provincial capital Lahore.

A total of 6,513,775 had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, he informed.

The secretary said that during last 24 hours, 14 positive COVID-19 cases had been reported in Faisalabad, 15 in Rawalpindi and Khushab, 13 in Multan, 12 in Jhelum, 10 in Sargodha, 9 in Mianwali, 8 in Bhakkar, 7 in Gujrat, Jhang and Vehari. Similarly, 6 in Okara, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, Sialkot and Rahim Yar Khan, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin and Chakwal, 3 in Kasur, Layyah, Nankana Sahib and Sahiwal respectively.

On Saturday, the overall positive rate of COVID-19 was recorded at 1.9 per cent in all the cities of the province, while Lahore recorded a positive rate of 3.6 per cent,1.7 per cent in Rawalpindi, 2.8 per cent in Faisalabad, 1.6 per cent in Multan and 0.3 per cent in Gujranwala.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Chakwal Jhelum Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Nankana Sahib Toba Tek Singh Vehari Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce econom ..

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce economic cooperation

48 minutes ago
 UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al ..

UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi as Chairman of Federal ..

2 hours ago
 WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin A ..

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade coope ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade cooperation with Malta&#039;s Ambas ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Ce ..

Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Certificate as friendly entity f ..

3 hours ago
 21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.