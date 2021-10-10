370 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Sunday that during last 24 hours, 370 new cases have been reported from Punjab out of which 193 from Lahore.

In a statement, he elaborated that so far, the total number of cases had reached 435,896 besides, 409,380 patients were fully recovered in the province, bringing the total number of active cases to 13,739 till date.

In recent 24 hours, 8 death were recorded in Lahore whereas 10 deaths in Punjab. During the last 24 hours, 19,281 tests were conducted making a total of 7,556,480 tests, he added.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 551,245 people across Punjab were vaccinated against the coronavirus, bringing the total number of vaccines administered across the province to 52,150,804 so far, including 25,300 vaccines in the last 24 hours in the provincial capital Lahore.

A total of 6,513,775 had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, he informed.

The secretary said that during last 24 hours, 14 positive COVID-19 cases had been reported in Faisalabad, 15 in Rawalpindi and Khushab, 13 in Multan, 12 in Jhelum, 10 in Sargodha, 9 in Mianwali, 8 in Bhakkar, 7 in Gujrat, Jhang and Vehari. Similarly, 6 in Okara, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, Sialkot and Rahim Yar Khan, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin and Chakwal, 3 in Kasur, Layyah, Nankana Sahib and Sahiwal respectively.

On Saturday, the overall positive rate of COVID-19 was recorded at 1.9 per cent in all the cities of the province, while Lahore recorded a positive rate of 3.6 per cent,1.7 per cent in Rawalpindi, 2.8 per cent in Faisalabad, 1.6 per cent in Multan and 0.3 per cent in Gujranwala.