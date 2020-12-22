370 terrorists arrested during current year: IGP told

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Tuesday informed that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested 370 terrorists during current year including several dreaded and hardcore terrorists carrying head money.

KP IGP was presiding over a video link conference held at Central Police Offices here.

During conference, Additional IGP Investigation Feroze Shah highlighted key figures of police annual report and briefed the IGP about crime figures and the steps taken by police for maintaining law and order and crime control during current year. The meeting was also attended by Additional IGP HQRs, DIG Special Branch, DIG HQRs, DIG Elite Force, AIG Ops, AIG Training, CCPO and other high ranking police officers.

It was told that during current year considerable decrease in crime as well as in terrorism was witnessed that is a proof of excellent policing in KP. It was said that according to annual report incidents of kidnapping for ransom recorded the lowest.

The IGP was informed that CTD foiled various incidents of terrorism and arrested 370 terrorists including those carrying head money during current year.

Similarly, 95 terrorists were killed in different encounters with police and kidnapping for ransom decreased by 83 %, target killing by 37% and extortion by 11% during the current year. Likewise, the CTD police recovered 34.73 kg explosives, 87 hand grenades, 5 suicide jackets, 02 RPG, 438 detonators and 23 SMGs.

A total of 13,326 search and strike operations were conducted in pursuance of National Action Plan (NAP) during current year and 61308 suspects were arrested. Similarly, 21690 arms and 505393 cartridges were recovered.

As many as, 244,150 houses were inspected and 11,340 FIRs were registered over violation of tenant information Act.

Moreover, 1277 cases were registered against hotels, 76,180 snap checking campaigns were conducted and 72,190 suspects were taken into police custody. Similarly, 528 cases were registered against 652 Afghanis for violation of foreign Act.

The IGP KP was told that in year 2020, decrease was also recorded in routine crime as compared to last year. Incidents of dacoity were decreased by 28%, robbery by 27%, theft by 15% and car snatching by 4 %.

Similarly, 3296 accused of murder and 5540 culprits in attempted murder were arrested, 19101 proclaimed offenders were arrested and 184 POs were killed in different encounters. Police recovered 18833 kg hashish, 967.446 kg heroin, 1145.337 kg opium, 208 kg Ice and 46318 bottles of liquor, 2050 rifles, 6171 shot guns, 34265 pistols, 1371054 cartridges, 2844 Kalashnikovs, 464 kalakovs, 206 hand grenades, 2 pashpasha, 5 rocket launchers, 1957 detonators, 2232 dynamites and 4 bombs were recovered.

IGP, was informed that according to police annual report 4175 disputes were solved amicably through Dispute Resolution Councils ,3144 complaints were addressed as per satisfaction of complainants through Police Access Service (PAS) as well as 107053 applicants were extended needed help during current year.

On the occasion, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi expressed satisfaction over performance of KP police for maintaining law and order and service delivery to general public. He directed police high ups to further gear up their efforts and ensure.

The IGP made it clear that promoting public policing and ensuing establishment of peaceful society was his top most priority. He also directed conference participants to come hard against criminals and play their pivotal role for ensuing peace and tranquility in the province.