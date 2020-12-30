3700 armed policemen to be deployed on New year Night

The police have finalized foolproof security arrangements and as many as 3700 armed policemen would be deployed on the new year night, police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have finalized foolproof security arrangements and as many as 3700 armed policemen would be deployed on the new year night, police spokesman said.

According to the plan, one wheeling of motorbikes would not be allowed at any cost, Special pickets will also be set up in different police stations to prevent one-wheeling. Aerial firing, firework and playing of the loud music on tape or video recorder would also be banned.

No person would be allowed to carry weapons at the new year night, and stern action would be taken against violators. All possible steps will be taken to provide effective security to the places of worship.

Plain clothed and well-equipped policemen would also perform duties near churches and public places, he added.

He said all the Deputy Superintendents Police (DSP) and Station House Officers (SHO) had been directed to ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas.

Security arrangements have been ensured to avoid any untoward incident in the district.

A separate traffic plan has also been issued for traffic arrangements, according to which more than 300 traffic police officers will perform their duties to maintain traffic flow.