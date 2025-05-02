3,700-kg Hazardous Meat, 3,000-litre Adulterated Milk Discarded
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The food safety teams carried out major operations at Tollinton Market and Adda Plot and discarded 3,700 kilograms of diseased and unsafe meat and 3,000 litres of adulterated milk.
In Tollinton Market, a warehouse storing dead and diseased chicken was sealed and a case was registered. Teams inspected 17 vehicles and over 43,000 kilograms of poultry.
At Adda Plot, 41 milk-carrying vehicles were stopped and 46,000 litres of milk was tested on the spot. A supplier was fined heavily for repeated non-compliance. Veterinary experts declared the poultry unfit for human consumption. Confiscated meat and milk were being supplied to various parts of Lahore.
Director General Asim Javed said those involved in food adulteration are enemies of public health. He reiterated PFA’s resolve to take strict action against all such elements and urged citizens to report violations via PFA Helpline 1223.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Japan hosts high-level stakeholders meeting to boost Pakistani workforce integration45 seconds ago
-
RDMC partners with Indus Hospital to establish Mother & Child Health Unit in Humai, Chagai48 seconds ago
-
3,700-kg hazardous meat, 3,000-litre adulterated milk discarded51 seconds ago
-
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in the city’s Masajids53 seconds ago
-
DC reviews school facilities55 seconds ago
-
DPM emphasizes for ensuring food item's quality, affordability for consumers at agreed prices57 seconds ago
-
Farmers advised to take good care of cotton in rains59 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt to launch real-time digital monitoring of RO plants1 minute ago
-
EWR system implemented in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
FIA intensifies crackdown on illegal activities11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organises first aid, heatwave awareness session11 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera visits various police stations, check posts to review security11 minutes ago