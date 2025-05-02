3,700-kg hazardous meat, 3,000-litre adulterated milk discarded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The food safety teams carried out major operations at Tollinton Market and Adda Plot and discarded 3,700 kilograms of diseased and unsafe meat and 3,000 litres of adulterated milk.

In Tollinton Market, a warehouse storing dead and diseased chicken was sealed and a case was registered. Teams inspected 17 vehicles and over 43,000 kilograms of poultry.

At Adda Plot, 41 milk-carrying vehicles were stopped and 46,000 litres of milk was tested on the spot. A supplier was fined heavily for repeated non-compliance. Veterinary experts declared the poultry unfit for human consumption. Confiscated meat and milk were being supplied to various parts of Lahore.

Director General Asim Javed said those involved in food adulteration are enemies of public health. He reiterated PFA’s resolve to take strict action against all such elements and urged citizens to report violations via PFA Helpline 1223.