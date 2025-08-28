Open Menu

37,000 Challan Tickets Issued In August

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 10:35 PM

37,000 challan tickets issued in August

On the orders of DIG Traffic Muhammad Waqas Nazir, strict action against underage drivers continues, and Lahore Traffic Police have issued 37,000 challan tickets during August

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) On the orders of DIG Traffic Muhammad Waqas Nazir, strict action against underage drivers continues, and Lahore Traffic Police have issued 37,000 challan tickets during August.

The DIG Traffic directed CTOs and DTOs to continue operations without discrimination.

This month, more than 37,000 challan tickets were issued to drivers under the age of 18, Traffic Police Lahore took action against more than 13,800 underage drivers. This month, more than 9,000 motorcycles were stopped in operations and 2,000 challans were issued to underage drivers.

DIG Traffic Muhammad Waqas Nazir said that a large number of underage drivers are involved in accidents, which is unacceptable.

