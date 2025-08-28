37,000 Challan Tickets Issued In August
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 10:35 PM
On the orders of DIG Traffic Muhammad Waqas Nazir, strict action against underage drivers continues, and Lahore Traffic Police have issued 37,000 challan tickets during August
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) On the orders of DIG Traffic Muhammad Waqas Nazir, strict action against underage drivers continues, and Lahore Traffic Police have issued 37,000 challan tickets during August.
The DIG Traffic directed CTOs and DTOs to continue operations without discrimination.
This month, more than 37,000 challan tickets were issued to drivers under the age of 18, Traffic Police Lahore took action against more than 13,800 underage drivers. This month, more than 9,000 motorcycles were stopped in operations and 2,000 challans were issued to underage drivers.
DIG Traffic Muhammad Waqas Nazir said that a large number of underage drivers are involved in accidents, which is unacceptable.
Recent Stories
Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) partners with SEED Ventures to empower y ..
FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV surveillance amounts to workplace harassment
Afghan Ph.D scholar defended his thesis
Consultancy firms urged to set up their offices in Faisalabad
Hot, humid weather to prevail; Heavy rains may trigger flash floods in upper par ..
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expresses solidarity with fl ..
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar led committee ..
NA body expresses concern over use of narcotics in educational institutions
Double murder:Father, son killed while resisting robbery
Fears of possible flooding in border districts linked to Indus River Canals in B ..
Eight lac cause water expected to pass through Chenab river by Saturday night: D ..
Unprecedented flood hits Chiniot, 33,000 people shifted to safe places: Minister ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV surveillance amounts to workplace harassment6 minutes ago
-
Afghan Ph.D scholar defended his thesis7 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expresses solidarity with flood victims of Punja ..7 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar led committee deliberate on trans ..17 minutes ago
-
NA body expresses concern over use of narcotics in educational institutions17 minutes ago
-
Double murder:Father, son killed while resisting robbery3 minutes ago
-
Fears of possible flooding in border districts linked to Indus River Canals in Balochistan: Provinci ..3 minutes ago
-
Eight lac cause water expected to pass through Chenab river by Saturday night: DC3 minutes ago
-
Unprecedented flood hits Chiniot, 33,000 people shifted to safe places: Ministers3 minutes ago
-
37,000 challan tickets issued in August3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home Dept calls army for flood relief operations in Lodhran11 minutes ago
-
Another house provided to martyred cop's family11 minutes ago