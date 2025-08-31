37,000 liters of adulterated milk destroyed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) launched a major crackdown against adulterated milk in Rawalpindi Division, discarding over 37,000 liters of unsafe milk in separate operations.

According to the PFA spokesperson, 20,000 liters of contaminated milk was destroyed in Rawalpindi’s Katarian area, while 17,000 liters was seized and discarded on Chakwal Talagang Road.

Laboratory tests confirmed the addition of vegetable oil and sugar.

Cases have been registered against the vehicle owners in Rawalpindi and Chakwal, while three milk carriers are impounded by police for legal action. PFA reiterated that milk carriers are being checked daily across the division to prevent the supply of unsafe milk.

The PFA underlined that adulteration of milk considered a basic necessity of life is a criminal offense. Citizens have been urged to report violations via the official helpline 1223.