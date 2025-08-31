Open Menu

37,000 Liters Of Adulterated Milk Destroyed

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 06:50 PM

37,000 liters of adulterated milk destroyed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) launched a major crackdown against adulterated milk in Rawalpindi Division, discarding over 37,000 liters of unsafe milk in separate operations.

According to the PFA spokesperson, 20,000 liters of contaminated milk was destroyed in Rawalpindi’s Katarian area, while 17,000 liters was seized and discarded on Chakwal Talagang Road.

Laboratory tests confirmed the addition of vegetable oil and sugar.

Cases have been registered against the vehicle owners in Rawalpindi and Chakwal, while three milk carriers are impounded by police for legal action. PFA reiterated that milk carriers are being checked daily across the division to prevent the supply of unsafe milk.

The PFA underlined that adulteration of milk considered a basic necessity of life is a criminal offense. Citizens have been urged to report violations via the official helpline 1223.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan