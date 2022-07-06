37,000 sacrificial animals sprayed against tick attack

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The livestock department sprayed over 37,000 sacrificial animals against tick attack in cattle markets in the division during the last five days.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali said that veterinary dispensaries were completely functional in cattle markets where veterinary doctors and staff were performing duties round-the-clock.

He said 21,245 animals had been sprayed against tick and 615 others were treated, adding thatstrict monitoring was underway at entry points and check posts to controlLumpy skin disease.