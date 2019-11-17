UrduPoint.com
371 Criminals Held, Looted Items Worth Millions Of Rupees Recovered

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 04:00 PM

371 criminals held, looted items worth millions of rupees recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad police have arrested 371 outlaws during last three weeks and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said 67 dacoity/robbery cases were traced and 76 persons were arrested while 56 absconders were held during the same period.

Moreover, the police held 40 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 9.848 kilogram hashish, 2.340 kilogram heroin, more than 3000 bottles of wine and more than 1000 liters alcohol were also recovered from them.

The police also arrested 46 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 45 pistols, one gun and 159 rounds from them while 13 accused were arrested for alleged involvement in gambling.

Meanwhile,140 other accused wanted to police for their alleged involvement in 102 crime cases of various nature were also held.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

Mr. Waqar Uddin Syed further told that despite law and order situation in the city, a massive crackdown was underway against anti-social elements. He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.

