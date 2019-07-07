3718 power pilferers caught during June

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::FESCO has nabbed 3718 power pilferers red handed during last month (June) and detached their electricity supply connections.

This was stated by FESCO spokesman while talking to APP here on Sunday. Giving details he told, the company got registered cases against 181 accused besides imposing fine of Rs.41.472 million on power pilferers.

He said that special teams of FESCO first circle checked 10588 electricity connections and caught 439 power pilferers. The company issued them detection bills of 227,534 units and imposed fine of Rs.3.557 million while FIRs were got registered against 33 accused.

Similarly, 10,936 electricity connections were checked in second circle where 1801 power pilferers were nabbed red handed.

The company issued them detection bills of 1,629,866 units and imposed fine of Rs.22.7 million on them besides getting cases registered against 22 electricity thieves.

Spokesman further told that in Jhang circle, FESCO teams checked 22,985 electricity connections and nabbed 954 power pilferers. Detection bills of 519,858 units were issued to them besides imposing a fine of Rs.8.337 million and getting FIRs registered against 84 accused.

In Sargodha circle, 59,458 electricity connections were checked and 524 electricity thieves were caught during same period. The company issued them detection bills of 382,139 units and imposed a fine of Rs.6.878 million on them besides getting cases registered against 42 accused, he added.