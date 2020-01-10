372 notices issued for throwing garbage on roads

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) on Friday issued 372 notices for throwing garbage and debris on streets and roads during one week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) -:Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) on Friday issued 372 notices for throwing garbage and debris on streets and roads during one week.

Chief Executive Officer MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that company task force was raiding on daily basis in the city.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with company to improve cleanliness system in city, adding that cleanliness of city was continuous process and delay in this could not be tolerated.

He said that they had conducted meeting on daily basis to review performance.