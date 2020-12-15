372 smoke emitting vehicles fined, 286 impounded

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) along with City traffic police imposed fine on 372 smoke emitting vehicles and impounded 286 vehicles in line with anti-smog measures during current month.

Secretary DRTA Zameer Hussain said on Tuesday that joint teams were taking strict action against smoke emitting vehicles and imposed fine amounting to Rs 774,700 on 372 drivers, while 286 vehicles were impounded at various police stations after declaring them unfit to ply the roads. He said that 114 vehicle drivers were warned to follow anti-smog measures. The teams distributed pamphlets among citizens about preventive measures and hazardous effect of smog, he added.