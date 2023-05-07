UrduPoint.com

3,723 Teams To Administer Anti-Polio Drops

Published May 07, 2023

3,723 teams to administer Anti-Polio drops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :As many as 3,723 teams would go door to door in all tehsils of the district and will administer anti-polio drops to kids under five years of age.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Saadat Ali Khan said that a week-long Anti-Polio drive will commence in the entire district on May 15. The CEO told APP that 3,723 teams, including 3,272 mobile teams,289 fixed points,214 Union council medical officers and 765 area incharges, would vaccinate polio drops to over 947,000 children under five years of age during the campaign from May 15 to 21.

He informed that drops would also be administered at 162 transit points while teams would be deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta directed the official concerned to improve the anti-Polio micro plan devised during the previous campaign.

He said the crippling disease was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an influential role in making the country polio-free.

The Commissioner warned the officials that strict action would be taken against those responsible for fake entries. Liaquat said hiding facts was not a solution to any problem, but it complicated the issue.

He informed that no polio sample has tested positive this year; however, he urged more devotion during the campaign. The Commissioner directed the officials to remain present in the field and ensure no kids could miss immunization.

Liaquat further directed to cover the missing and refusal cases by convincing the parents with the help of local community leaders and achieving the target set for the drive.

He added that purpose of frequently launching campaigns was to protect children through protective drops and increase their immunity. He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.

