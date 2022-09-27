373 new dengue cases in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said that 373 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that 192 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 101 in Rawalpindi, 22 in Gujranwala, 14 in Multan, eight in Gujrat, five in Attock, three each in Sialkot, Vehari, Hafizabad and Rahim Yar Khan, two each in Sheikhupura, Okara, Nankana Sahib and Sargodha, one each in Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Jhang, Pakpattan amd Layyah.

He said that a total of 5,413 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year while eight people died of the virus.The P&SHD secretary said that 969 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 299,780 indoor and 74, 101 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae.The squad killed dengue larvae at 1,622 places in the province during daily surveillance.

The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dryto protect themselves from dengue.