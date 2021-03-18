3734 senior citizens vaccinated against corona during last two days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has inoculated 3734 senior citizens against corona during last two days.

According to KP Health authorities, so far 7734 senior citizens of more than 60 years have been vaccinated while 1300 health workers have been administered second dose of corona vaccine during last 24 hours.

As many as 5484 health workers have been given second dose of corona vaccine and so far 28405 health workers were given first jab of vaccine.