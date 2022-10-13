374 new dengue cases reported

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The provincial Health Department on Wednesday confirmed 392 more dengue fever cases in the last 24 hours across the province.

According to the report, 179 new cases reported from Peshawar, 61 from Mardan, 22 from Swabi and 21 from Charsadda.

The death toll from mosquito-borne disease is 12 in the province.

Overall, 35 new patients have been admitted in different hospitals in the last 24 hours and presently 96 dengue patients are under treatment .

The number of active dengue cases across the province has reached 2542 with a total of 12833 cases reported so far.

As many as 10289 patients have recovered from dengue fever.