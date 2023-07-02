Open Menu

374 Road Accidents During Eid Days In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2023 | 07:10 PM

374 road accidents during Eid days in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 374 road traffic accidents occurred in Faisalabad during three days of Eidul Azha 2023.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that Rescue-1122 received calls about 374 road accidents during the Eid holidays in Faisalabad and responded promptly within average response time of 7 minutes.

In these accidents, three people lost their lives whereas Rescue 1122 provided first aid to 218 victims in addition to shifting 196 injured to various hospitals for further treatment, he added.

