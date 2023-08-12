3,740 cops deployed for security on Youm-e-Azadi

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal said that the police had made tight security arrangements for Youm-e-Azadi (Independence Day) celebrations in district Faisalabad.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that more than 3,740 police officers and officials were deputed for security duty on the Independence Day.

He said that 5 SPs, 13 DSPS and 7 Inspectors would monitor the security arrangements whereas 85 Sub-Inspectors (SIs), 613 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 154 Head Constables and 2872 Constables/Lady Constables would perform security duty across the district.

He said that sufficient staff had been deployed at all police pickets and public places whereas special squad would take strict action against one-wheeling.

He said that various teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force would also remain active throughout the day to ensure thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas so that nefarious designs of the miscreants could be averted before occurrence of any untoward incident.