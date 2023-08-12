Open Menu

3,740 Cops Deployed For Security On Youm-e-Azadi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 07:28 PM

3,740 cops deployed for security on Youm-e-Azadi

City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal said that the police had made tight security arrangements for Youm-e-Azadi (Independence Day) celebrations in district Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal said that the police had made tight security arrangements for Youm-e-Azadi (Independence Day) celebrations in district Faisalabad.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that more than 3,740 police officers and officials were deputed for security duty on the Independence Day.

He said that 5 SPs, 13 DSPS and 7 Inspectors would monitor the security arrangements whereas 85 Sub-Inspectors (SIs), 613 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 154 Head Constables and 2872 Constables/Lady Constables would perform security duty across the district.

He said that sufficient staff had been deployed at all police pickets and public places whereas special squad would take strict action against one-wheeling.

He said that various teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force would also remain active throughout the day to ensure thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas so that nefarious designs of the miscreants could be averted before occurrence of any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Independence All

Recent Stories

Senior professors seek justice in Principals' post ..

Senior professors seek justice in Principals' postings

9 seconds ago
 At least 2 migrants dead as boat sinks off Tunisia ..

At least 2 migrants dead as boat sinks off Tunisia's coast

10 seconds ago
 Aiwan-e-Sahafat finalized arrangements of indepen ..

Aiwan-e-Sahafat finalized arrangements of independence day

12 seconds ago
 Temperatures reach 50C in Iraq's capital Baghdad

Temperatures reach 50C in Iraq's capital Baghdad

14 seconds ago
 Masood Khan emphasizes people-to-people linkages t ..

Masood Khan emphasizes people-to-people linkages to strengthen economic ties wit ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Gold prices slide amid global market tr ..

Pakistan's Gold prices slide amid global market trends

49 minutes ago
SDPI, PFLA sign MoU to strengthen, promote freelan ..

SDPI, PFLA sign MoU to strengthen, promote freelancing in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan governor dissolves provincial assembly ..

Balochistan governor dissolves provincial assembly on CM's advice

1 hour ago
 Commentary panel for Asia Cup 2023 unveiled

Commentary panel for Asia Cup 2023 unveiled

1 hour ago
 Turkiye Parliamentarian seeks early grant of birth ..

Turkiye Parliamentarian seeks early grant of birth right to Kashmiris under UN r ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Old Cars Club approves launch of specialis ..

Sharjah Old Cars Club approves launch of specialised annual festival

1 hour ago
 Flag hoisting ceremony held at ICCI to celebrate ' ..

Flag hoisting ceremony held at ICCI to celebrate 'Independence Day'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan