LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf told a meeting, chaired by IGP Punjab on Sunday, that so far a total of 37,425 police personnel have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

According to a news release, the meeting was informed that 18,146 officers aged 50 to 60 years and 19,279 officers aged 40 to 50 years had been vaccinated until now.