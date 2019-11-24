UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3744 Acres Land Retrieved During 2019:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 02:40 PM

3744 Acres land retrieved during 2019:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Revenue Department has retrieved a total 3744 Acres state lands from the possession of land mafia in the district during the year 2019.

According to district authorities the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Shoaib Ali said on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gul the revenue authorities during operation against land mafia have retrieved collectively 3744 Acres from the district.

Briefing the annual performance report ADCR said revenue authorities have retrieved 18 acres from Tehsil Shahpur, 716 acres from Sillanwali, 209 Acres from Bhalwal, 19 Acres from Bhera, 95 Acres from Kotmomin, 2474 Acres from Sargodha and 208 Acres state land from Tehsil Sahiwal.

She further said district administration was planning to set beneficial projects at the retrieved lands.

Related Topics

Sargodha Bhalwal Shahpur Sillanwali 2019 From Asia Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Sharjah declares preliminary results of SCC electi ..

2 hours ago

OIC to commemorate 50th anniversary on Monday

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 24, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE has made great strides in preserv ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.