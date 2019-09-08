UrduPoint.com
375 CCTV Cameras Installed To Monitor Ashura Processions

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

375 CCTV cameras installed to monitor Ashura processions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :The City administration of metropolis Lahore has installed 375 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras along the routs of five major Ashura procession in the city.

According to sources, the district administration has established a control room in the Divisional Commissioner office to tackle any untoward incident.

The city administration has made all possible arrangements for the security of provincial capital during Moharram-ul-Haraam, added the sources.

