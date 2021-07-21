37,500 security personnel being deployed to ensure free, fair, transparent elections in AJK: Chief secy

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir Khan Tuesday said 37,500 security personnel were being deployed at all polling stations to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the liberated valley as per chief election commissioner's directions.

He was addressing a presser regarding the security and administrative measures taken to hold general elections in AJK.

Additional Chief Secretary General Syed Asif Hussain, Secretary Information Midhat Shehzad, Inspector General of Police, AJK Suhail Habib Tajik and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

Giving the details, the chief secretary said 5,300 personnel of police and 32,200 civil armed forces from the provinces of Pakistan were being deployed at various polling stations in the AJK.

6,000 to 7,000 troops of Pakistan Army would also be on backup to assist the civil administration at sensitive polling stations, he added.

Qadir said 826 polling stations were declared the most sensitive and 1,229 sensitive, so, eight security personnel would be deployed at the most sensitive polling stations and six at sensitive while four at each polling stations to ensure smooth election process in the valley.

He said different civil administrative departments including communication, electricity and others had kept on alert to facilitate the election process.

He said the government employees had granted just one Eid holiday as they were the component of the election process.

The chief secretary said presiding officers and 250 army officers had delegated magisterial powers so that they could take timely decisions in maintaining law and order in and around the polling stations.

He said conducting free, fair and transparent elections was our utmost responsibility and all possible measures were being taken in that regard.

Qadir said the code of conduct issued by the AJK Election Commission was being implemented in letter and spirit adding elections were consisted on three phases as in the first phase, election material was to deliver at polling stations at 8 am and in the second phase, peaceful election was to hold from 8 am to 5 pm and in the third phase, the ballet boxes were to deliver safely in the offices of returning officers after ending the polling time.

To a question, Qadir asserted that control rooms at district and central level had been established to monitor the election process and provide information.

He also made it clear that no security personnel would be deployed inside the polling station, however, the security forces would conduct patrolling at the sensitive polling stations and main highways of the cities.

He asked the media persons to break the news after getting authentic complete information.

He hoped that media would play a responsible role in maintaining peace during the electoral process by avoiding rumors and disinformation.