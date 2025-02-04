37571 Patients Treated In Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Center In 2024: Dr Arbab
Managing Director (MD) Trauma Center of Provincial Civil Hospital Quetta Dr Arbab Kamran on Tuesday said that at least 37571 patients of the province were treated at Trauma Center Quetta in the year of 2024
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Managing Director (MD) Trauma Center of Provincial Civil Hospital Quetta Dr Arbab Kamran on Tuesday said that at least 37571 patients of the province were treated at Trauma Center Quetta in the year of 2024.
He said that at present, the Trauma Center is providing free treatment and care facilities to patients beyond its capacity saying that In the event of any accident in Quetta and other districts of the province, the services of Trauma Center Quetta are not hidden in any way.
He said that as many as 37571 patients were treated at Trauma Center Quetta in which 3571 patients were admitted and 4466 operations were performed.
While 34557 X-rays, 1789 ultrasounds, 75576 laboratory tests, 24514 CT scans and 2994 blood transfusion cases were taken during treatment of the patients in the center, he mentioned.
He said that the Trauma Center treated 19,814 patients related road traffic accidents, 13,965 roof falls, 2,126 fights, 1,093 gunshots, 104 electrocutions, 257 bomb blasts and 214 knife injuries.
He said that patients from all over the province come to the Trauma Center for treatment adding that as 32,653 patients from Quetta Division, 1,232 from Kalat Division, 679 from Sibi Division, 447 from Loralai Division, 1,348 from Zhob Division, 308 from Naseerabad Division, 102 from Makran Division and 770 from Rakhshan Division were treated at the Trauma Center Quetta.
The public trusts this institution. Being located in the heart of the city, the beds in the Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta are always full due to rush. Therefore, they come to the Trauma Center daily for treatment and care, he noted.
He said that neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, general surgeons, maxillofacial surgeons, pediatric surgeons, doctors, pharmacists, nurses, paramedical staff and other supporting staff of Trauma Center Quetta are performing their duties regularly in three shifts as per their duty schedule and medicine is available 24.7.
