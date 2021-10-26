37,596 COVID-19 patients recovered in RWP

As many as 37,596 COVID-19 patients has recovered in the district, out of which 34,619 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2977 from other districts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 37,596 COVID-19 patients has recovered in the district, out of which 34,619 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2977 from other districts.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday,12 more cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours, including four each belonging to Potohar town and Rawalpindi Cantt, while one each case has arrived from Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kahutta and Islamabad.

"Presently six patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,13 in Institute of Urology, three in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital", it added.

The report said that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition,11 stable and eleven on oxygen support while the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.10 per cent in the district.