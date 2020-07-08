UrduPoint.com
376 Coronavirus Patients Recovered

Wed 08th July 2020

376 coronavirus patients recovered

As many as 376 COVID-19 patients in the district have been fully recovered due to adequate arrangements made by the health department in the district

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 376 COVID-19 patients in the district have been fully recovered due to adequate arrangements made by the health department in the district.

It was stated by Focal Person for COVID-19, Dr Abid Hussain Bhatti while talking to media here on Tuesday.

He said that most of the people were implementing SOPs in the district as a result of which, the number of patients were being decreased in the area.

Dr Abid said that six doctors and 14 paramedics had been fully recovered and they were discharging their duties.

More Stories From Pakistan

