376 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday said that during the last 24 hours, 376 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he explained that 298 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 40 in Rawalpindi, 10 in Mandi Bahauddin, 5 in Multan, and 3 each in Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sialkot.

The secretary said that 1 death was reported across the province. Total death toll reached 13,074.

He said that so far, total number of cases reached 446,777, besides 429,463 patients fully recovered in the province, adding that total number of active cases was 4,240 to date.

He said that 18,681 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and a total of 9.04 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 2 per cent in the province, Lahore 5.7 percent, Faisalabad 0.2 percent, Multan 0.4 percent, Rawalpindi 2.3 percent.