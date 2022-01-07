UrduPoint.com

376 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 10:24 PM

376 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday said that during the last 24 hours, 376 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday said that during the last 24 hours, 376 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he explained that 298 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 40 in Rawalpindi, 10 in Mandi Bahauddin, 5 in Multan, and 3 each in Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sialkot.

The secretary said that 1 death was reported across the province. Total death toll reached 13,074.

He said that so far, total number of cases reached 446,777, besides 429,463 patients fully recovered in the province, adding that total number of active cases was 4,240 to date.

He said that 18,681 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and a total of 9.04 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 2 per cent in the province, Lahore 5.7 percent, Faisalabad 0.2 percent, Multan 0.4 percent, Rawalpindi 2.3 percent.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sialkot Mandi Bahauddin Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NATO Foreign Ministers Emphasize Need for Dialogue ..

NATO Foreign Ministers Emphasize Need for Dialogue on Russia Buildup - US Missio ..

1 minute ago
 Dozens of Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine ..

Dozens of Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine after birthday party

1 minute ago
 Petition to Have Ex-UK Prime Minister Blair's Knig ..

Petition to Have Ex-UK Prime Minister Blair's Knighthood Rescinded Hits 1Mln Sig ..

1 minute ago
 Top Senegal Muslim leader urges opposition to gay ..

Top Senegal Muslim leader urges opposition to gay rights

1 minute ago
 Pioneering Black movie star Sidney Poitier dies at ..

Pioneering Black movie star Sidney Poitier dies at 94

8 minutes ago
 Iran says begins paying families over downed Ukrai ..

Iran says begins paying families over downed Ukraine jet

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.