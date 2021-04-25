37.6 pc wheat procurement target achieved in Multan division so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 2,39,982 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division which is 37.6 percent.

The 3,59,522 metric ton gunny bags were also distributed among growers so far which is 56.3 percent of the total target.

According to Food department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued in a transparent manner across the division.

All the facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres while implementation on Corona SOPs also being ensured there.

The food department have distributed 1,17,523 metric ton gunny bags which is 63.

7 percent of the total target while procured 91,104 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 68,473 metric ton gunny bags distribution in Lodhran with 71.5 percent ratio and 50,238 metric ton wheat procured, 45,527 metric gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 35.5 percent of the total target and 24,980 metric ton wheat procured so far.

Likewise, 1,28,001 metric ton gunny bags distribution with 55.7 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 73,660 metric ton wheat was also procured.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target, the sources concluded.