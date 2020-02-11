UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

37,618 Calls Received On Helpline, Related To Human Rights Issues, Senate Told

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:02 PM

37,618 calls received on helpline, related to human rights issues, Senate told

The helpline 1099 established by Ministry of Human Rights received 37,618 calls out of 866,010 related to human rights issues in last three years, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati told Senate on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The helpline 1099 established by Ministry of Human Rights received 37,618 calls out of 866,010 related to human rights issues in last three years, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati told Senate on Tuesday.

Responding to a question of Muhammad Talha Mehmood, he said the helpline, primarily works to provide legal advice and referral services. It is necessary that the complaints received on helpline were genuine.

Giving year-wise details of the 37,618 cases registered in last three years included 4,571 cases in 2017, 22,710 in 2018, and 10,337 cases in 2019.

He said the helpline, after thorough examining, provided legal advice in 6,888 cases. Some 29,822 cases were referred to relevant authorities for necessary action and 908 cases of visitors/ applications were provided legal advice.

The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) received 3,713 human rights violations cases and took 568 suo moto notices in the last three years, he added.

Swati said Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with UNICEF launched National Child Labour Survey on March 25, 2019 and it would be completed in 2020.

He said Ministry of Human Rights has constituted and notified 12 Child Protection Committees at ICT level comprising of local teachers, doctors, religious and local political leaders, psychologists, house wives, philanthropists, businessmen, youth representatives and social workers, etc.

Swati said Ministry of Human Rights has conducted two situational analysis studies on "out of school children" in selected union councils and kachi Abadies of Islamabad.

These studies identified child labourers including domestic workers. The findings and recommendations of the studies were shared with Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training and National Commission for Human Development for addressing the issue effectively, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate Education March 2017 2018 2019 2020 Labour Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

UVAS holdscapacity building training workshop ofos ..

2 minutes ago

Victory Team seeks title in UIM-ABP Aquabike World ..

6 minutes ago

Dehli police hit female students of Jamia Millia o ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan refuses IMF’s demand of increase in pow ..

30 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University marks 'Int'l day of ..

3 minutes ago

17th edition of PCB Podcast out now

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.