376,580 persons vaccinated against coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 376,580 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 283,093 people had been given the first dose while 58,888 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He said that 21,588 health workers were also given first dose while 13,011received second dose of vaccine.

He said that 34 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.