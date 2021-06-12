UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

376,580 Persons Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:15 AM

376,580 persons vaccinated against coronavirus

As many as 376,580 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 376,580 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 283,093 people had been given the first dose while 58,888 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He said that 21,588 health workers were also given first dose while 13,011received second dose of vaccine.

He said that 34 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad

Recent Stories

UAE lynchpin of international peace: Speaker of Fe ..

6 minutes ago

Raja Basharat lauds people friendly federal budget ..

2 minutes ago

Aberasturi takes third stage in Slovenia as Pogaca ..

2 minutes ago

US Deputy Attorney General Asks Watchdog to Invest ..

2 minutes ago

Tsitispas into French Open final as Djokovic, Nada ..

2 minutes ago

EAEU Should Keep Doors Open for Dialogue With EU - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.