37,671 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 37,671 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 34,689 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2982 from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Monday, three more cases reported during the last 24 hours in the district, one each from Potohar town, Gujar Khan and Taxila.

The report said that 17 confirmed patients were admitted to two city hospitals, including 12 in the Institute of Urology and five at Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

One patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, eight stable and eight on oxygen support while the district's positivity rate was recorded at 0.23 during the last 24 hours, the report added.