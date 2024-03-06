Open Menu

377 Encroachments Removed In Last Five Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 02:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Regulation Wing of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) demolished and removed 377 illegal structures and encroachment during a campaign over the past five days in various parts of the provincial capital.

During the operation, a total of 1,871 banners and streamers were taken down, contributing to the visual enhancement of the cityscape. As part of a broader public awareness initiative, 58 awareness sessions were conducted to engage the public in understanding the importance of eradicating encroachments.

These developments were shared during a meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner and MCL Administrator Rafia Haider, here on Wednesday.

Line markings on 20 major city roads were carried out, designating specific areas for street vendors to conduct their business activities during stipulated times.

The deputy commissioner directed the district officers to establish communication with trader unions. A collaborative effort would be launched to seek consensus with trade associations and shopkeepers for a comprehensive plan aimed at the permanent removal of encroachments.

The DC urged citizens to extend cooperation to the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads.

