377241 Children To Be Immunized During Week Long Anti Polio Drive In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 10:09 PM

A week-long anti-polio drive will be started from May 15 in which 377241 children upto the age of 5 years will be immunized in Hyderabad district

This was stated in a meeting held here at Shahbaz Building under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

The meeting attended by concerned health department officers reviewed arrangements for an anti-polio drive to be held from May 15 to 21.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers of the four talukas of the district to further improve their performance and play their full role in creating a polio-free society.

He asked them to persuade the denial cases, ensure the teams should reach in their respective areas and stop fake finger marking during the anti-polio campaign.

He said that during the campaign, it should be ensured that all children up to the age of five years must be fully immunized against polio to make the campaign 100% successful.

The DC was informed that during the anti-polio campaign, a target of 377,241 children up to 5 years old has been fixed in the four talukas of the district for immunizing.

During the anti-polio campaign, 151 fixed teams, 60 transit, 958 lady health workers, 149 vaccinators, 1565 mobile teams, 383 area in-charges and 104 UC MOs will perform their duties during campaign.

