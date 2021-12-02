UrduPoint.com

37,752 Candidates To Contest LG Polls, 2544 Withdrew Papers

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A total of 37,752 candidates would contest the local bodies' elections scheduled for December 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while a total of 2544 candidates have withdrawn their papers.

The spokesman of Election Commissions of Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday told that a total of 1006 candidates had submitted their papers for the post of Tehsil Chairman, out of which 977 were accepted while 29 papers were rejected and 284 candidates withdrew their papers and now 689 candidates would contest.

Similarly, 21788 nomination papers were submitted for general seats in 20881 Village and Neighborhood Councils, of which 20648 were accepted and 1140 were rejected, while 1599 candidates withdrew their papers and 19282 candidates were in the fray.

For women, 4220 candidates had submitted their papers out of which 3943 were accepted, 277 were rejected, while 151 returned their papers and now 3905 candidates would contest, he said.

A total of 8078 candidates had filed papers for the seats of Farmer in which 7659 were accepted and 419 were rejected, while 322 returned the papers and now 7513 candidates remained in the field, he added.

He said 6804 papers were submitted for the youth seat out of which 6161 were accepted while 643 rejected, 180 candidates withdrew their papers and now 6081 candidates would contest elections.

Similarly, 328 papers were submitted for the minority seat out of which 292 were accepted, 36 were rejected, eight withdrew the papers and there will be a contest between 282 candidates, he added.

