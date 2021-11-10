UrduPoint.com

37,774 COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

As many as 37,774 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 34,789 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2985 from other districts

According to data shared by the district health authority here Wednesday, nine more cases have arrived during the last 24 hours, including three from Potohar town, two each from Rawal town and Rawalpindi Cantonment area, while one each case has reached from Taxila and Chakwal.

The report said that 19 confirmed patients were admitted to four city hospitals, including 11 in the Institute of Urology, four in Fauji foundation, three in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one in Bilal hospital.

"Three patients are on ventilators in critical condition, six stable and ten on oxygen support while the district" s positivity rate is recorded at 0.6 during the last 24 hours", the report added.

It updated that 39,075 patients had been reported so far since the start of the pandemic, 36,081 Rawalpindi" s residents and 2994 from outside districts. One hundred sixty-six were quarantined, including 89 at home and 77 in the isolation centres. The report further updated that 3,446,240 people, including 43,894 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus so far.

