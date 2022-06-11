377,750 flour bags sold in Sialkot district

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbbas said on Saturday the Punjab government had so far sold 225,028 flour bags of 10kg and 152,722 bags of 20kg in the district under subsidized flour scheme.

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbbas said on Saturday the Punjab government had so far sold 225,028 flour bags of 10kg and 152,722 bags of 20kg in the district under subsidized flour scheme.

Addressing a meeting of District price Committee, he said that 5,402 flour bags of 20kg were provided daily to 219 grocery shops in Sialkot tehsil, 1,720 at 28 grocery shops in Sambarial tehsil, 2,580 flour bags were being provided daily to 51 grocery shops in Pasrur tehsil and 62 grocery shops in Daska tehsil.

Convener District Price Control Committee Member Naveed Ashraf, former MPA Tariq Subhani, Badar Chauhan, Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Haider Abbas, DO IndustriesRashida Batool, President Grocery Association Aqeel Kapoor and SNA Hafiz Zaheer werealso present on the occasion.