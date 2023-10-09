3,779 FIRs, 1,069 tickets issued for violating dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Rawalpindi administration had registered around 3,779 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Monday.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 588 premises, issued tickets to 1,069, and a fine of Rs 65,98,000 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023.

Dr Sajjad informed that around 1,612 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was 452 in 2021, and 2,991 in 2022 during the period.

The health officer further stated that presently 132 patients were admitted to the district's hospitals, including 44 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital,33 to the District Headquarters Hospital,49 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH)and two of each to Wah General, Kalar Syeda and Taxila Hospitals.

Dr Sajjad informed that 1,518 patients were discharged after treatment while presently four patients were in critical condition.

During the last day's indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 15,236 houses and larvae were detected at 621 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 45 spots while inspecting 4,321 places.

Dr Sajjad said that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

He also urged the residents to clean their water tanks and not leave any place wet with stagnant water.