378 Outlaws Arrested In One Day In Faisalabad

Police have arrested 378 outlaws including nine proclaimed offenders from different parts of the city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) : Police have arrested 378 outlaws including nine proclaimed offenders from different parts of the city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that on the special direction of the City Police Officer (CPO), the police took action against kite-flying and nabbed 197 accused along with kites and other paraphernalia in one day.

Similarly, the police had arrested 36 gamblers along with bet money besides nabbing six illicit weapon holders along with 18 pistols, two repeaters, two rifles and one carbine.

The police had arrested 21 drug traffickers along with 6.960 kg hash and 242 liters liiquor from their possession. The police also nabbed 109 habitual beggars.

Further investigations were underway.

