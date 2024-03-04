378,496 deserving families to be provided Negahban ration bags in Rwp division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday said that as many as 378,496 deserving families would be provided Negahban Ration bags and the monitoring of the preparation of the ration bags for Negahban Rashan Ramazan package was being conducted.

He said that the distribution of Negahban Rashan Ramadan package of the Punjab Government would be started from March 05.

Ramadan ration package would contain 10 kg flour with two kg each, rice, sugar, ghee and gram flour, he said adding, the Punjab government had taken a significant step towards providing maximum relief to the public amidst rising inflation.

For this purpose, he said the Punjab government had devised a Negahban Rashn program, a Ramazan relief package, he added.

The verification process of 67,628 households in Rawalpindi district, 45,181 in Jhelum, 5,541 in Murree, 74,624 in Attock and 64,654 in Chakwal district had been completed, he said.

The control rooms had also been set up in Deputy Commissioner Offices to monitor the process of distribution of Negahban Rashan Package, he said and informed that the quality and quantity of the essential items included in the ration bags were being checked.

The final lists were being prepared, verifying the data of the beneficiaries of the entire division, the Commissioner informed.

He said that the authorities had been directed to ensure the quality of the essential items for the ration package which would be given to the deserving families.

The DCs were also instructed to monitor the packaging of the ration and ensure that there should be no compromise in the specified quantity and quality of items in all packages.

Engr. Aamir Khattak said that the DCs were also directed to finalize the transportation and security plan. Transparency should be ensured during the verification of the lists, he said.

The Commissioner ordered that the people in the list who were no longer eligible for this package and a separate list of non-verified should be prepared. All processes should be monitored by establishing control room in the DC Offices.

There are 378,496 households across the division who are eligible for the package, Engineer Aamir Khattak added.

So far, a total of 68 percent verification had been completed across the division, he informed and directed that regarding the distribution of ration bags, the concerned departments should complete all their arrangements on priority basis. All-out efforts should be made for timely and efficient distribution of the ration bags.

He further directed that arrangements should be made to deliver the ration bags to the homes of the deserving families.