3,786 motorcycles, 670 cars impounded during last two days in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) -:The district police have impounded 3,786 motorcycles and 670 cars at pickets set up at 58 different points in the district on the violation section 144 crpc during last two days.

According to police spokesperson here on Thursday, police set up pickets in the revenue limits of the district for implementing section section 144 crpc. At pickets, the police impounded motorcycles and cars on the violation of section 144 crpc imposed due to corona virus pandemic.

Giging details the spokesperson said that Lyallpur division police impounded 710 motorcycles, 105 cars, Madina town division police impounded 909 motorcycles and 111 cars, Iqbal town division police 520 motorcycles and 73 cars, Jarranwala division police 1064 motorcycles and 91 cars and Saddar division police impounded 583 motorcycles and 290 cars.

The objective of impounding motorcycles and cars was to bound the citizen to stay homes to control possiblethreat of corona virus, he source added.