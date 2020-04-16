UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3,786 Motorcycles, 670 Cars Impounded During Last Two Days In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:52 PM

3,786 motorcycles, 670 cars impounded during last two days in Faisalabad

The district police have impounded 3,786 motorcycles and 670 cars at pickets set up at 58 different points in the district on the violation section 144 crpc during last two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) -:The district police have impounded 3,786 motorcycles and 670 cars at pickets set up at 58 different points in the district on the violation section 144 crpc during last two days.

According to police spokesperson here on Thursday, police set up pickets in the revenue limits of the district for implementing section section 144 crpc. At pickets, the police impounded motorcycles and cars on the violation of section 144 crpc imposed due to corona virus pandemic.

Giging details the spokesperson said that Lyallpur division police impounded 710 motorcycles, 105 cars, Madina town division police impounded 909 motorcycles and 111 cars, Iqbal town division police 520 motorcycles and 73 cars, Jarranwala division police 1064 motorcycles and 91 cars and Saddar division police impounded 583 motorcycles and 290 cars.

The objective of impounding motorcycles and cars was to bound the citizen to stay homes to control possiblethreat of corona virus, he source added.

Related Topics

Police Saddar 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

718 smuggled bags of American almond seized in Mia ..

29 seconds ago

Chilean author Luis Sepulveda dies of virus in Spa ..

30 seconds ago

PM reprimands Zafar Mirza for not apprising top co ..

9 minutes ago

Japan PM to expand virus emergency nationwide: rep ..

32 seconds ago

UK set to extend coronavirus lockdown

33 seconds ago

Dubai&#039;s International Humanitarian City facil ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.