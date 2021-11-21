UrduPoint.com

37,874 COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 37,874 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 34,878 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2996 from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Sunday, seven more cases have arrived during the last 24 hours, including four from Rawal town, while one case each has reached from Gujar Khan, Attock and AJK.

The report said that 26 confirmed patients were admitted to four city hospitals, including nine each in the Institute of Urology and Fauji foundation hospital, six in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and two in Bilal hospital.

"Three patients are on ventilators in critical condition, ten stable and 13 on oxygen support while the district's positivity rate is recorded to 0.49 during the last 24 hours," the report added.

It updated that 39,190 patients had been reported so far since the start of the pandemic, of which 36,183 were Rawalpindi's residents and 3007 from outside districts.

As many as 168 were quarantined, including 88 at home and 80 in the isolation centres.

The report further updated that 3,584,420 people, including 43,933 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus so far.

