379 Mepco employees get regular cadre

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood has issued orders to give regular cadre to 379 employees of various categories after approval from regularization board.

The office order issued from Director Carrier Management Mepco Waqas Masood Chughtai said that regular cadre was given to three assistant managers computer BPS 17, eight revenue officers BPS 17, two assistant managers material management , 69 commercial assistants, 37 data entry operators, 42 data coders and others.

