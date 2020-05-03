UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

379 Mepco Employees Get Regular Cadre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 04:40 PM

379 Mepco employees get regular cadre

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood has issued orders to give regular cadre to 379 employees of various categories after approval from regularization board.

The office order issued from Director Carrier Management Mepco Waqas Masood Chughtai said that regular cadre was given to three assistant managers computer BPS 17, eight revenue officers BPS 17, two assistant managers material management , 69 commercial assistants, 37 data entry operators, 42 data coders and others.

APP /sak1625 hrs

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

3 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

3 hours ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

3 hours ago

Oman announces 85 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.