379 Startup Ideas Selected For Incubation Phase

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:12 AM

379 startup ideas selected for incubation phase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :On completion of second phase "Ideate" of Startup Pakistan Pilot Cohort-1 total number of 379 startup ideas have been selected for incubation phase which will lead them to launch their businesses successfully.

Under the umbrella of Startup Pakistan, online entrepreneurship training was provided to 765 students of cohort-1 and 23,544 students of Pilot Cohort-2 are getting training through Idealist Digital Platform.

Focal Person on Startup Pakistan Shahzad Gul said that the program aimed to provide direction, support, and an enabling environment to the public and private sectors to implement training for skills development in order to enhance social and economic profile.He said, "we have a number of mentors who actually overseas Pakistanis, each are having minimum experience of 5 years in various fields.

We encourage overseas Pakistani professionals who urge to help Pakistan in some way to join our community of Empower Pakistan through https://ep.ideagist.com/ and help these students by sparing few hours per week, which doesn't affect their routine".

Gul said that in the current COVID-19 situation, startups would be critical in getting the country's economy back on track and a success story of online education like this could go a long way in building confidence.

This cohort program is based on 4 stages including training, ideation, incubation, and launch.Startup Pakistan provided this course through free support of the IdeaGist digital platform. Next free online entrepreneurship training program, Startup Pakistan Pilot Cohort-3 will start in August 2020.

More Stories From Pakistan

