3793 Vehicles Fined For Using LEDs, High Beam Lights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2022 | 01:00 PM

3793 vehicles fined for using LEDs, high beam lights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined some 3793 vehicles for using high beam and Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs) during the ongoing year.

A massive crackdown was underway to check violations following Inspector General of Police (IGP) directions to ensure traffic rules in the capital city, its spokesman told APP on Sunday.

He said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer had strictly ordered to ensure safe road environment in the city to avoid accidents.

Special squads were constituted while police pickets was erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Srinagar highway (Kashmir Highway), Margalla Road, IJP road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th avenue to check use of LED/HID by motorists.

Night shift in-charges, the spokesman said were leading the campaign while education wing and FM Radio 92.4 was sensitizing the people about risks involved in using such lights.

The SSP traffic has appealed the citizens to cooperate with police so that safe road environment can be ensured in the city, he added.

