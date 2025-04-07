37th Common Senior Management Course Participants Visit RPO Rawalpindi
The participants of the Senior Management Course belonging to the 37th Common on Monday visited the Regional Police Office (RPO) Rawalpindi
Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa, who himself belongs to the 37th Common, received his 14 course mates from different groups.
The participating officers included Muhammad Tahir, Rafaqat Ali, Zainab Khan, Syed Hasnain Haider, Khawaja Moaz Tariq, Usman Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Fawzia Saleem, Maysam Abbas Khawaja, Muhammad Umar Ashraf, Taslim Ali Azhar, Aftab Ahmed, Sheikh Farid Ahmed and Muhammad Farooq Rashid.
The officers on the occasion shared their experiences and discussed various issues.
RPO Alpa gave them a detailed presentation about police-related issues. He said,”The Rawalpindi Region consists of five districts in terms of geographical importance, which borders Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the Federal Capital Islamabad.
The region, he added, was of great importance in terms of security and political turmoil.
The RPO said despite limited resources, the Rawalpindi Region Police were working diligently in performing their professional duties and utilizing all capabilities to serve the public.
The provision of the best public service delivery was being ensured to the citizens, while open courts were also being organized in various police stations of the Rawalpindi region to bring justice to their doorsteps, he added.
Similarly, he said, the registration of first information reports was also being ensured in the police stations as per the timeline set on the police-related applications given by the citizens.
RPO Alpa and the participating officers also exchanged commemorative shields.
